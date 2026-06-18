Madhya Pradesh Doing Good Work In Sickle Cell, Anaemia, Says President Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu has hailed the welfare work carried out for tribal people in the state.

Murmu, who addressed the tribal people in Betul on Thursday, said the state government launched many welfare schemes for the tribal people in the education and health sectors.

According to her, the government is trying to wipe out sickle cell anaemia, which is an appreciable move.

''The real empowerment is not just economic development, but it comes from self-respect and confidence,'' she said.

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The tribal people live with self-respect, she said, adding that in the changing situation, they need modern education, digital empowerment, and skill development.

It is also necessary to maintain their cultural heritage, she said, adding that the use of chemical fertilisers and foreign-made pesticides is destroying the fertility of land, she said.

Various types of diseases are increasing, and organic farming, which has always been the nation's tradition, is returning to the country, Murmu said.

Murmu also congratulated the Brahmakumari organisation for organising the conference.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and union minister of state DD Uike were also present at the event.