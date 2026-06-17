Sendhwa Family’s New Car Delivery Trip Ends In Tragedy On Indore–Bhopal Highway; 2 Dead, 10 Injured | FP photo

Sonkutch (Madhya Pradesh): A trip to take delivery of a new car ended in tragedy for a family from Sendhwa after their SUV overturned on the Indore-Bhopal highway near Semli Bari village under Jawar police station limits in Sonkutch on Wednesday afternoon.

Two family members were killed and 10 others, including two young children, were injured in the accident. The deceased were identified as Mayuresh Garg, 38, and Sangeeta Agrawal, 51, who died on the spot.

According to police, the family was travelling from Sendhwa to Bhopal to collect a new vehicle when the SUV suddenly went out of control and overturned.

The impact left several occupants trapped inside the vehicle, prompting locals and police personnel to rush to the spot and launch rescue efforts.

The injured were identified as Sunil Agrawal, 62; Sharmila Garg, 36; Kanav Garg, 10; Surbhi Agrawal, 28; Surbhi Agrawal’s one-and-a-half-year-old child; Palak, 26; Rimi Agrawal, 30; Prakhar Agrawal, 32; Swapnil Garg, 37; and two-year-old Durvik Garg.

All the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sonkutch, where they received primary treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at the same hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. The exact reason behind the vehicle losing control is yet to be ascertained.