 Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap
There is no system to upkeep the roads because of the alleged negligence of the officials of the MP Road Development Corporation.

Updated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A big ditch has come up at Barha trisection under Uchehara Nagar Parishad in the city, but the civic body has yet to take any action to fill in the pit.

During the monsoon, since the ditch is filled with rainwater, the drivers of both four-wheelers and three-wheelers cannot fathom the depth of the ditch. They fall into it and get injured.

The Congress men sowed saplings of paddy in the ditch protesting the civic body’s failure to repair it.

Former chairman of the Nagar Parishad Harish Tamrakar, Aditya Pratap Singh, Mubarak Ali Bhura and others urged the civic body to fill in the ditch, so that there may not be any accidents.

The two-wheeler drivers, without any idea about the depth of the ditch, fall into it. They sustain severe injuries.

Former chairman of Nagar Parishad Harish Tamrakar said that the ditch turned into a death trap, especially for the two-wheeler drivers.

