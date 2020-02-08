Madhya Pradesh: District court acquits BJP ex-minister Lal Singh Arya in Congress MLA Makhanlal Jatav murder case

The then sitting Congress MLA from Gohad seat of Bhind district, Makhanlal Jatav was shot dead while campaigning for the party candidate during the Lok Sabha polls on April 13, 2009 in Bhind district.

Based on complaint by the slain MLA’s security guard a case of murder was lodged against Narayan Sharma, Sher Singh, Mevaram, Sethi Kaurav, Gandharva Singh, Kedar Singh, Tejnarayan Sharma (who is dead now) and Ramrup Singh Gurjar.

During the course of trial the deceased Congress legislator’s son Ranveer Jatav and another key witness in the case stated before the court that it was on behest of Arya that the then Congress MLA Makhanlal Jatav was shot dead on April 13, 2009.

Based on statements of the key witnesses, the special court in Bhind directed on August 24,2009 that Arya be named among the accused.