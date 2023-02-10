Madhya Pradesh: District administration approves provision of Rs 6.13 crores for setting up of health centres in villages of Khurai

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar district administration has approved the provision of Rs 6.13 crores for setting up of health centres at the Bhilon and BarodiyaNaunagar villages of Khurai development block of Sagar on Friday. The proposal to sanction the said amount was kept forth by the minister in-charge of Sagar district, Bhupendra Singh.

It is noteworthy that sub-health centres were present in the said villages, which were planned to be converted into primary health centres after a meeting of the ministers was chaired. The Public health and family welfare department issued instructions to sanction Rs 295.45 lakh for the construction works, Rs 7.29 lakh for purchasing the equipment and Rs 4.06 lakh to purchase the furniture to each of them. A primary health building will also be constructed in the said villages, which will hold a capacity of accommodating 6 beds.

As many as 12 health staff will be present in each of the health centres, which will comprise two doctors, four staff nurses, one lab technician, one pharmacist, one data entry operator and two ward boys. All essential health services shall be ensured at the primary health centres to be constructed there.

