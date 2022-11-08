Madhya Pradesh: Dindori collector Ratnakar Jha removed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officers were transferred on Tuesday night. Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha was shifted as Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government. In the meantime, Vikas Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Public Assets Management Department and Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Corporation is now Dindori collector.
-----
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)