Madhya Pradesh: Dindori collector Ratnakar Jha removed

Madfhya Pradesh: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by govt | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officers were transferred on Tuesday night. Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha was shifted as Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government. In the meantime, Vikas Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Public Assets Management Department and Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Corporation is now Dindori collector.

-----