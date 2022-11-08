e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Dindori collector Ratnakar Jha removed

Akhil Patel, SP Anuppur, has been shifted as Assistant Inspection General of Police, Police Headquarters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Madfhya Pradesh: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by govt | Representative Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two IAS officers were transferred on Tuesday night. Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha was shifted as Deputy Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government. In the meantime, Vikas Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Public Assets Management Department and Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Corporation is now Dindori collector.

