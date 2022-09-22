MP: Boat full of children capsized mid-river in Anupur; no casualties reported

Screen Grab | FP News Service

Anupur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in the village after a boat full of children capsized in the middle of the river in Anuppur district on Thursday.

On receiving information, SDM Kamleshpuri reached the spot and rescued the children with the help of the villagers.

However, no casualties have been reported and all children are reported to be safe.

Notably, all the children were going to the Higher Secondary School of the Gram Panchayat Kelhori, from villages like Bakeli, Pondi, Kodayali, Khada, Manpur, and many others.

Villagers created a ruckus and demanded speedy construction of the bridge, which is allegedly under construction for a long time.

"Due to the non-completion of the bridge, the children are forced to cross the river and go to school. We did raise the issue to the authorities but all in vain," said the villagers.