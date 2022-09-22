e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Boat full of children capsized mid-river in Anupur; no casualties reported

MP: Boat full of children capsized mid-river in Anupur; no casualties reported

However, no casualties have been reported and all children are reported to be safe.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Screen Grab | FP News Service

Anupur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in the village after a boat full of children capsized in the middle of the river in Anuppur district on Thursday.

On receiving information, SDM Kamleshpuri reached the spot and rescued the children with the help of the villagers.

However, no casualties have been reported and all children are reported to be safe.

Notably, all the children were going to the Higher Secondary School of the Gram Panchayat Kelhori, from villages like Bakeli, Pondi, Kodayali, Khada, Manpur, and many others.

Villagers created a ruckus and demanded speedy construction of the bridge, which is allegedly under construction for a long time.

"Due to the non-completion of the bridge, the children are forced to cross the river and go to school. We did raise the issue to the authorities but all in vain," said the villagers.

Read Also
Bhopal: At 75, Digvijaya Singh walks 24km daily for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Brahmin body demands KK Mishra’s expulsion from Congress 

Bhopal: Brahmin body demands KK Mishra’s expulsion from Congress 

MP: Bhopal Lokayukta nab WRD engineer for taking Rs 40k bribe to settle GPF amount

MP: Bhopal Lokayukta nab WRD engineer for taking Rs 40k bribe to settle GPF amount

MP: Boat full of children capsized mid-river in Anupur; no casualties reported

MP: Boat full of children capsized mid-river in Anupur; no casualties reported

Bhopal: At 75, Digvijaya Singh walks 24km daily for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Bhopal: At 75, Digvijaya Singh walks 24km daily for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Bhopal: BMC starts mock drill to dose fire in high-rise building with new machines

Bhopal: BMC starts mock drill to dose fire in high-rise building with new machines