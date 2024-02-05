Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Rahul Brings Glory To Country | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Para-badminton international player Rahul Singh Vimal of Dhar brought glory to the country by winning a silver medal for the first time in the men’s single category and bronze medals in the mixed doubles category and men’s doubles category at the Egypt Para-Badminton International 2024.

Competition took place in Egypt

The competition took place from January 22 to January 28 in Egypt. Despite his underprivileged background and adverse circumstances, Rahul worked hard with dedication, which led him to his exemplary achievements.

Won bronze last year

Notably, Rahul also won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles category at the Uganda Para-Badminton International last year. Upon Rahul’s arrival in Dhar, a felicitation ceremony was organised at Raja Devisingh Badminton Hall.

Little Shuttler Group president Sharadchandra Nigam, badminton instructor Sudhir Verma, DDBA secretary Salim Khan, and others felicitated Rahul with garlands. Besides, the Sports Authority of India Institute, Dhar, senior badminton players of the city, and the district panchayat CEO cordially congratulated Rahul.