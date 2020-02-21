Madhya Pradesh: Despite UPSC’s letter, DGP VK Singh may be changed

BHOPAL: DGP VK Singh may be shifted, despite UPSC’s claim that its panel was right.
The state government is experimenting on the procedures being followed by the other states to appoint DGPs. On the basis of that experiment, the government may appoint DGP in MP.
The government is also checking how other states are implementing the six points that the Supreme Court has mentioned in an order on bettering the police system in the country.
Only after that, a decision may be taken on VK Singh. The home department’s letter to UPSC on the process of changing the panel indicates that the government does want to keep Singh as DGP.
It is only after that, Singh’s relationship with the government has embittered. According to sources, Singh is pulling out all stops for empanelment at the Centre.
He is trying to go on deputation to the Centre that he may leave the state with honour. The government is planning to appoint special DG Rajendra Kumar in place of Singh. The state government has to appoint Kumar by February 29, because after that, he will have only six months to retire.
Since he will be left with six months of service after the above date, the government cannot appoint him as DGP. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also met DG of BSF, Vivek Jauhari, in New Delhi. CM’s meeting with Jauhari also seems related to the change of DGP in the state.
Nath does not want that there should be any controversy after the shifting of DGP. He also wants the matter should not go to court so he is trying to find out a way to through coordination.
