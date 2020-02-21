Madhya Pradesh: Despite UPSC’s letter, DGP VK Singh may be changed

BHOPAL: DGP VK Singh may be shifted, despite UPSC’s claim that its panel was right.

The state government is experimenting on the procedures being followed by the other states to appoint DGPs. On the basis of that experiment, the government may appoint DGP in MP.

The government is also checking how other states are implementing the six points that the Supreme Court has mentioned in an order on bettering the police system in the country.

Only after that, a decision may be taken on VK Singh. The home department’s letter to UPSC on the process of changing the panel indicates that the government does want to keep Singh as DGP.