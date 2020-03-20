Madhya Pradesh: Despite PM Narendra Modi’s advice, BJP leaders and workers gather to celebrate party’s return in power

BHOPAL: The BJP workers celebrated the party’s return to power in the state on Friday, setting aside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice against any large public gathering because of coronavirus.

A large crowd gathered at BJP office and celebrated the occasion. They also lit firecrackers, which are harmful to lungs.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, Modi had said that there should not be events that require presence of many people.

He had also appealed to people to remain indoors but the BJP leaders put his advice on the back burner, for a while.

Besides Modi, BJP’s national president JP Nadda has also urged the party workers to put off all agitations and functions for one month.

There was an advisory from that more than 20 people should not gather at one place.

The entire country is worried about coronavirus but the political parties in the state are not paying attention to it.

Nevertheless, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people to make ‘Janta curfew’ a success.

Shivraj cancels dinner

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planned to throw a dinner for party legislators at his residence for BJP’s return to power. But he had to cancel it because of coronavirus. There was an advisory from the government against gathering of more than 20 people at one place. He said he had cancelled the dinner because of covid-19.

Crowd at CM’s residence

A large number of Congress legislators and party workers gathered at the chief minister’s residence. A press conference was also held at his residence where many journalists were present. So the CM House too defied the advisory issued by the government over corona.