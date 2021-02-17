Madhya Pradesh: Despite 15 years of Shivraj rule, or 15 months of Nath government, Vindhya region roads lie in disrepair for many years

BHOPAL: Road connectivity has remained a major issue in the Vindhya region for more than a decade. Neither 15 years of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s rule, nor 15 months of Kamal Nath government could change the condition of the major highways of the region.

Local residents say that maintenance of Chhuhiya Ghat has not been done for roughly the past five years. It was because of this major obstacle that most daily commuters used to avoid this road and take alternative roads, including the one where the ill-fated bus met with an accident.

Strategic Chhuhiya Ghat

The location of Chhuhiya Ghat is very strategic as it connects Rewa, Shahdol, Sidhi and Satna districts. It is also the main road linking Singrauli, the mining-rich district. Because of mining transportation, huge trucks get stuck at this point and cause roadblocks. This is a normal phenomenon at this point, say residents. However, the local administration has not bothered to provide a solution till date.

The main Sidhi-Singrauli highway that is also a part of the Bharat Mala Project remains unfinished even after more than five years. This national highway No. 37 connects Madhya Pradesh with Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The construction on NH-37 in Madhya Pradesh has been going on intermittently for the past five years with most of the road dug up, leaving commuters to take care of themselves. Local residents allege that contractors have quit, leaving the project incomplete.