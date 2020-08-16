Madhya Pradesh: Democracy under threat, biggest challenge is to save it, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Kamal Nath hoisted the national flag at party office on Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, he said saving democracy is the biggest challenge the country faces at present.

He also read a note to the citizens of the state and Congressmen. Giving heartfelt greetings and best wishes to people of state, Nath paid tributes to those who lost life during freedom struggle. He also remembered freedom fighters, Congress leaders and others for their contribution to freedom struggle.

He said there are many challenges before the country and the biggest challenge is to preserve the idea of democracy and Indian constitution. “Despite anti defection law, there have been instances where the efforts to destabilise the elected governments have succeeded. In many states, the elected governments were dislodged,” Nath added. Citing example, he said values of democracy were killed in MP a few months back. “On this auspicious day of independence, let us take a pledge that we will preserve democracy and maintain constitutional values. We will work for equality in the society,” he said.