Madhya Pradesh: UP cops get transit remand of MLA Vijay Mishra detained in Agar

The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday handed over the custody of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts after a local court granted them his transit remand, an officer said.

Mishra was detained a day before at Tanodia police post near Agar Malwa on a request from the Uttar Pradesh police.

"MLA Vijay Mishra was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class here on Saturday. On the court's order, he was handed over to Uttar Pradesh police on a transit remand," said Agar Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar.

He said a team of Bhadohi district police had arrived here to take custody of the legislator.

Mishra, who represents Gyanpur seat, is wanted in connection with an extortion case in Uttar Pradesh.