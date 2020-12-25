Madhya Pradesh: Delhi calling! Madhya Pradesh Congmen want Nath in state to rejuvenate party

BHOPAL: The recent developments at Congress headquarters in the national capital have indicated that former chief minister Kamal Nath may be given new responsibilities in the AICC, however, the party local leaders want him to stay in the state.
The involvement of PCC chief Nath in the party affair at the central level has given strong feelings that he might shift to Delhi. There is a buzz in the party circle that AICC is looking for a reliable treasurer for the party. The party top brass may consider Nath fit for the party's treasurer post.
Nevertheless, not many local leaders want to see Nath moving to the national Capital. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has been quite vocal in expressing his view on this. “The party high command will decide about the relocation of Nath to Delhi, but I personally feel that the state needs him here, badly,” said Verma.
Under Nath’s leadership, the state cadre is restructuring and also new experiments are being done, said Verma, adding, he is working on rejuvenating the party.
Sources in the party claim that the ex-CM wants to remain PCC president, however, he is not very keen to continue on the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
Bypolls: Ex- minister questions Nath over ticket distribution
Congress former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav has questioned the PCC chief Kamal Nath over the selection of candidates for the by-elections. In a video that went viral on Friday, the ex-minister is seen claiming that due to wrong ticket distribution the party lost 19 seats in the bypolls. Picking holes in the survey agency report, Yadav said that ex-CM gave the tickets on the basis of the report. Earlier too, many party leaders had questioned the survey report and the candidate selections.
Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal termed ex-minister’s attack on PCC chief ‘a political strike on Nath’. Claiming that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was behind it, Agarwal said he (Singh) was fixing all the pawns as per his wish. The Congress is facing internal strife and the statement of the ex-minister was an example of this, he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)