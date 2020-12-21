MP government not in a hurry to act on I-T raid report on Kamal Nath premises

Bhopal: The government is not in a hurry to act on the report about the income-tax raids on the official and residential premises of the colleagues of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The government plans to take action on the report only after weighing up its pros and cons. The Chief Minister's Secretariat will sift through the report received from the chief secretary, and an action will be taken only after that.

The Election Commission has advised the government to register an FIR against the guilty on the basis of the report. The government wants to see what kind of criminal case can be initiated on the appraisal report of the income-tax department.

The income-tax department has not taken the statement of anyone whose names figured in the report. The department has taken the statements of only those on whose residential and official premises were raided.

The names of IPS officers, legislators and businessmen have been mentioned in the report, but I-T officials did not take the statement of anyone of them. The state government may ask the probe agency to take the statement of all those people, and after that, it may initiate action.

The report of the income-tax department is based on the documents found at the residence of a chartered accountant. The documents have been compared with the Whatsapp chatting of those on whose premises I-T raids were conducted. Nevertheless, the income-tax department has not quizzed those whose names cropped up in the report.

The income-tax department generally takes statement of those whose names are found in the documents seized during raids.

In the present case, the department has neither issued notice nor taken the statement of the people concerned.