Madhya Pradesh: Defer your travel plans, buses continue to remain off roads

BHOPAL: Neither the government, nor the bus operators are interested to look into the issues of the inter district commuters. Even 24 days on after the government ordered the resumption of bus services in the state, the private buses continue to remain off roads.

The national lockdown 4.0 ended on May 31, but for people planning to move outstation have no option but to defer their travel plans as the bus operators seeking more relaxations from the state government has refused to resume bus operations across the state. The RTO Bhopal Sanjay Tiwari informed that the bus operators citing financial issues are demanding three months road tax waiver and 3 month road tax exemption, besides other demands to resume their operations.

On June 1 after the lockdown was lifted, the private route bus owners association had decided to not to run their 35,000 buses.