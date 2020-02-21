Madhya Pradesh: Deepak Babaria wants RaGa's aide Meenakshi Natrajan as Congress state president

BHOPAL: The Congress is under pressure for appointing MPCC head. The pressure is especially building after the appointment of the BJP’s state head.

MP in charge Deepak Babaria’s stubbornness has compounded confusion over appointment of MPCC head.

Babaria wants former MP, Meenakshi Natrajan, should be made MPCC president.

On the other hand, most of the Congress leaders are against Natrajan’s appointment as MPCC president.

Consequently, appointment of MPCC president is taking time. Those who are in the race for the MPCC head are former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former LoP Ajay Singh, chairperson of Congress’s media committee, Shobha Oza, former MPCC president Arun Yadav, minister Jitu Patwari and MLA Kantilal Bhuria.