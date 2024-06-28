Madhya Pradesh: Day After GAD, Offices Empty Till 10.30 Am Despite 10 Am Reporting Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a directive for all government officers and employees to maintain punctuality and report to work at 10:00 am, most offices wore a deserted look even at 10:30 am on Thursday

Offices in the collectorate, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, the Registrar's office (Land Registry), and others appeared empty untill 10.30 am, the day after the order was issued.

The GAD issued the circular on Wednesday, addressing all heads of departments, chairman of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners, and district collectors, to ensure punctuality with the 10:00 am start time.

Karmchari Manch state president Ashok Pandey said, "The GAD order is draconian as employees work until late hours. Due to the Vidhan Sabha session, employees stay in the office until late. Besides, they do not have adequate public transport facilities, unlike 15 years ago when there were five public buses with passes for employees. The government does not consider that employees are staying in the office until late hours. We are going to protest and hand over a memorandum to the chief secretary demanding the withdrawal of this circular, as employees already maintain their timing."

However, Class-III Employees Association general secretary Umakant Tiwari welcomed the circular, saying that punctuality should be maintained. "This order was issued in 2021 when the state government implemented a 5-day working week, providing employees with Saturdays off. Now, with the Central government launching a massive campaign on punctuality, the state government has reissued the same circular regarding the 10:00 am office timing. We welcome such a circular, as we should maintain punctuality."

BMC commissioner Harendra Narayan said, "BMC employees start working from morning hours, and remain in the field. However, those who do not go to the field are supposed to reach the office on time. We will ensure that such employees adhere to the 10:00 am timing."