Madhya Pradesh: Date for promotion for students of 2nd, 3rd year extended

Date for promotion of second and third year students of undergraduate and third semester of postgraduate students have been extended till November 25. The department of higher education issued the instructions that the promotion of undergraduate students of second and third year to next level could be done till November 25. Till now they were supposed to complete it by November 10. The date was extended till November 20 but the online process for promoting students to the next level could not be completed.

Similarly, students studying in third semester of various postgraduate courses were to be promoted to next level but the process remained incomplete despite dates being extended twice the higher education department.

The online process has to be completed by the colleges in which the teachers concerned opens the online record of the student and college and ticks the box promoted. Once the record is updated by the colleges, universities start the process of nomination etc of students.