Madhya Pradesh: Cricket Tournament Inter-School Cricket Journey Begins In Ganj Basoda | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-school cricket tournament, jointly organised by the private school association of Ganj Basoda and Vande Mataram sports club began on the ground of Sanjay Gandhi College here on Sunday. The tournament was inaugurated by chairman of Ganj Basoda municipality Shashi Anil Yadav and other dignitaries.

During this, the principal of the college, Shilpanjana Sharma, Rakhi Yadav, Sarita Raghuwanshi and others were also present. The tournament was aimed at inspiring the youngsters in the direction of physical and sports activities, prevent addiction of mobile phone, electronic devices.

The schools that participated in the tournament Rajeev Memorial School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, School of Excellence, Government Excellence School and IPS school. The girl cricket matches were organised on Sunday, on the first day of the tournament. Sources said that the tournament would end on January 4.

Madhya Pradesh: Master Trainers’ Training Held, Qadri Feted In Ganj Basoda | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: Master Trainers’ Training Held, Qadri Feted In Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Training for master trainers was organised in Bhopal under New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to make students active in the classroom.

At the closing ceremony of training, Syed Shafqat Hussain Qadri, who was part of team from Vidisha district, was given a certificate by People Group’s Sachin Shahpure, Bhavya Pathak SRG Ajay Jain, Kamini Baghel.

On this occasion, officials from DIET Vidisha, Ajay Srivastava, and Vidisha district APC Vijay Srivastava were present. Qadri has previously received awards and honours at district, state and national level enhancing the pride of the city.

Congratulations were extended by Kapil Tiwari, Parita Ahirwar, Prithvi Singh Raghuwanshi, Sameer Kirmani, Avadh Saxena, Arun Pandey, Shamsheer Ali Naqvi, Sanjeev Raghuwanshi, Vinod Srivastava, Omprakash Raghuwanshi and others.