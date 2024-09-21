 Madhya Pradesh Craving For More Airports
Madhya Pradesh Craving For More Airports

Madhya Pradesh Craving For More Airports

The government is also looking forward to having airports in Ujjain, Shivpuri and some other places as well.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Craving For More Airports | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting Rewa airport, the state is craving to have some more airports. The state aviation department and the Airport Authority of India are in touch with each other in this regard. It was learnt that works related to developing an airport in Datia are in an advanced stage. The government is also looking forward to having airports in Ujjain, Shivpuri and some other places as well.

Director of Bhopal Airport, Ramji Awasthi, said works related to the proposed airport in Datia are in the final stage. The AAI has already constructed a building and the available land as of now is 116 acres. To have the landing facility for big aircraft, additional 200 acre land has been sought from the state government, which is pending.

The Datia airport, once developed, will also prove beneficial to people of Jhansi as both the towns are situated at a short distance. Sources in the aviation department said once the Uttar Pradesh government was making all efforts that the airport shall come up in Jhansi instead of Datia.

However, finally Datia was selected. In the meantime, the state government has also approached the Centre to have an airport in Ujjain. The AAI is working on the proposal. Sources said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is keen to have a modern airport in Ujjain. One of the officers of the aviation department said the government wants to have a big airport on the lines of Bhopal and Indore in Ujjain. It was learnt that a small airport is also proposed in Satna as well as Guna and Neemuch. 

Rewa airport awaits inaguration

The Rewa airport, which recently received a licence from the DGCA, is waiting for the inauguration. It is equipped for a night landing facility as well. Sources said that inauguration will be done shortly.

