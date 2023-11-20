Madhya Pradesh: CPE Celebrates 52nd Foundation Day In Itarsi | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pardesh): The Central Proof Establishment (CPE) in Itarsi celebrated 52nd Foundation Day on Sunday. Brigadier K Sarwaiya, Commandant, inaugurated the cultural programme after performing rituals at Ram temple and placing chadar at Pir Baba Dargah.

Following this, a puja was performed at Hanuman Temple in Sukhtava. Additionally, a shastra puja (weapons worship) in the technical sector also took place. During the event, awards received from DGQA headquarters and commendation certificates were presented.

Commandant Brigadier K Sarwaiya along with Colonel Administrative Colonel Prem Kumar Yadav presented badges and cash.

Awards and certificates of appreciation were given to Krishna Kumar, Tulsi Ram Sarathe, Atar Singh, Ashok Kumar Barkhane, Ramgopal Yadav, Devendra Kumar Mishra, Amit Kumar Soni, Ram Singh Malviya. Lieutenant Colonel AS Gaikwad, Lieutenant Colonel Mohit Sharma, Lieutenant Colonel Dheeraj Khanna, Lieutenant Colonel Sanjay Jual, RMO Major Gupta, senior administrative officer Paul P George and a large number of army officers from all departments were present at the programme.

Brigadier K Sarwaiya addressed the gathering and extended heartfelt wishes to all soldiers. A feast was organised by the organising committee.

