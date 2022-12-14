Madhya Pradesh: Couple gets daughter-in-law remarried after son’s death in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A retired inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) Pramod Singh Tomar and his wife got their daughter-in-law remarried after the death of their son.

The incident took place at Mahasukh-ka-Pura village in Ambah Tehsil,but such an occasion is a rare in the Gwalior-Chambal region. The son of Tomar died of cardiac arrest just after a few years of his marriage.

When Tomar fixed the wedding of his daughter-in-law, his relatives criticised him, but he barely paid any heed to it. He, however, said daughter-in-law is like daughter, so there should not be any problem in getting her remarried.

Tomar said his son, a software engineer, was married to Tinu on February 20, 2015. His son died on October 28, 2020. Tinu has neither father nor brother, so there is nobody to look after her. He, therefore, got her married with Shyamu, the son of his younger brother, Gambhir Singh.