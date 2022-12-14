Madhya Pradesh: Dalit family assaulted, house set on fire in Morena; victims allege no police action

Victim Rambihari Mahore |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit family was harassed and assaulted in Piparkheda village of Morena district on Tuesday. Some unidentified people barged into the house of one Rambihari Mahore. The miscreants did not just beat men and women with sticks, but also looted their cattle by firing in the air. Reportedly, Mahore’s hut was also set on fire.

The incident has been reported from Saray Chola police station area. While the police are probing the matter further, the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

No police officer turned up after incident was reported

According to the information, Rambihari Mahore lives with his family in Piparkheda, a Gurjar dominated village under Saray Chola police station limits. The village has only 2-4 dalit houses.

Rambihari and his family members were sleeping in the house after having dinner late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when about half a dozen people of the village came armed with weapons. Before they could understand anything, the miscreants started beating the family members with sticks.

According to the victim, the accused also looted half a dozen goats and 3 buffaloes from his house after threatening them with shots fired in the air.

The victim has also alleged that not a single policeman reached the spot even after he informed them about the incident.

The police finally reached the spot on Wednesday morning after getting the news of injured victims being admitted to the hospital.

‘Police are not taking strict action’

The victims have alleged that the police are not taking any action under the pressure of the miscreants. “Whenever we go to the police station to complain about the accused, the station in-charge avoids us”, said Rambihari Mahore.

He further added, “The accused, Dharma, Manoj, Lakhan, Sitaram are also residents of Piparkheda. This is not the first time that they have thrashed us, but the police did not take any concrete action.”

Rambihari said that unhappy with the police action, he had reached the Collectorate about two months ago and submitted a memorandum to the President seeking permission to commit suicide along with his family. At that time the officials had assured him of strict action.

