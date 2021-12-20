Madhya Pradesh: Counterfeit currency of over Rs 2 lakh seized

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch team here has arrested two persons and seized counterfeit currency of more than Rs 2 lakh, said police here on Sunday.

Struggling to pay back loans, the accused tried to print the counterfeit currency and in their first attempt, they were caught by the police.

The police said that the accused Bhupendra Yadav (30), resident of Kurawar in Rajgarh district, and Sonu Vishwakarma, resident of Seellkhedi in Rajgarh district, were arrested.

The police received information that the two persons standing at Lambakhera bridge possessed counterfeit currency notes.

The police laid the trap and arrested them. When the police frisked them, they found Bhupendra carrying 98 notes of Rs 200 and 24 notes of Rs 500. Sonu was found carrying 204 notes of Rs 200.

The currency notes, which were seized by the police had same series number. The noted carried faded picture of Mahatma Gandhi. RESERVE BANK OF INDIA was written on them.

The word Governor was written in English and the signature was not readable.

The case was registered under Sections 498-A, 498-C of IPC against the two.

The police raided the house situated village Baradwari of Rajgarh district and seized the colour printer and other items used in printing. Bhupendra is class 12 pass and Sonu has studied up to class 8.

