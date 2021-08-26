Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus infection count grows by six; active cases now 76

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose by six to 7,92,120 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, the official added.

The recovery count now stands at 7,81,528 and there are 76 active cases in the state.

As 70,388 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,62,52,361, the official added.

An official release said that 4,41,84,888 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 15,33,435 (till 6 pm) on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,120, new cases 6, death toll 10,516, recoveries 7,81,528, active cases 76, number of tests so far 1,62,52,361.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:01 PM IST