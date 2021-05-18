Madhya Pradesh: Corona cases continue their nose dive in state

BHOPAL: The corona-positive rate continued to make a nose dive in Madhya Pradesh, dropping to 7.7 per cent on Tuesday. Similarly, the number of active cases dropped to 82, 967 in the state.

Only 10 districts reported corona cases numbering above 100 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Otherwise, all other districts have reported low corona cases, providing much relief to the health department. These districts are Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shivpuri and Anuppur.

Madhya Pradesh reported 5,412 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 742,718, while 11,358 Covid patients have been discharged. Around 69,454 samples were sent for testing, while 712 samples were rejected at the time of testing.