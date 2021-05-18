Madhya Pradesh: Corona cases continue their nose dive in state

BHOPAL: The corona-positive rate continued to make a nose dive in Madhya Pradesh, dropping to 7.7 per cent on Tuesday. Similarly, the number of active cases dropped to 82, 967 in the state.
Only 10 districts reported corona cases numbering above 100 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Otherwise, all other districts have reported low corona cases, providing much relief to the health department. These districts are Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shivpuri and Anuppur.
Madhya Pradesh reported 5,412 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 742,718, while 11,358 Covid patients have been discharged. Around 69,454 samples were sent for testing, while 712 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 1,262 corona cases and its tally went up to 140,447 and toll to 1,274, while Bhopalís tally went up to 114,526. Indoreís active cases went up to 12,811 and Bhopalís active cases went up to 12,572.
Gwalior reported 175 corona cases with 6,543 active cases, while Jabalpur reported 306 corona cases with 4,177 active cases.
Sagar reported 201 corona cases with 1,943 active cases, while Ratlam reported 170 corona cases with 3,287 active cases and Rewa reported 168 corona cases with 2,264 active cases. Shivpuri reported 105 corona cases with 1,645 active cases, while Anuppur reported 111 corona cases with 1,332 active cases.
Very low no. of cases
There are a few districts which reported very lowóeven below 10ócorona cases in Madhya Pradesh. Khandwa reported only 2 corona cases with 181 active cases, while Alirajpur reported 5 corona cases with 74 active cases and Jhabua reported 6 corona cases with 430 active cases. Similarly, Ashok Nagar reported 9 corona cases with 284 active cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)