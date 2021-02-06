Madhya Pradesh cop attack: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hurls 'commission' jibe at state goverment

A day after a police inspector was attacked allegedly by sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took aim at the ruling BJP government, saying those involved in the illegal activity feel emboldened because they are "paying commission" to legislators and ministers.

The BJP has dismissed Singh's allegation, saying it reflected the "working model and culture of the Congress".

Inspector Sudhir Singh Kushwaha was injured when the driver of a tractor carrying illegally excavated sand drove the vehicle into him near Gwalior city on Friday.

Police had arrested six persons in connection with the the incident, while Kushwaha was hospitalised.

"The people involved in illegal mining have been giving a cut (commission) to legislators (of the BJP) and ministers. Obviously, these people don't have any fear of law and they attack the police and administration (officials) every day. Such people cannot accept that they should be stopped despite giving money," Singh told reporters.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the illegal mining can be stopped in a day if administration acts seriously.