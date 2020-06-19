Madhya Pradesh: Contractual employees in school education department get 1-yr extension

The contractual employees in school education department will be re-employed for another year. Thousands of contractual employees were uncertain about their fate as their term had expired on March 31.

The service terms of contractual employees receive approval from the State Level Appointment Committee whose meeting could not take place due to corona lockdown. Thus their appointments could not be ratified at the state level, forcing them to sit at home.

As school education department is heavily dependent on contractual employees, it was decided to continue their services. The performance of employees will be evaluated at district level and will be given extension of service in anticipation of approval by district level appointment committees. District Shiksha Kendras will evaluate performance and extend their work contract from April 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Earlier, the contractual employees had expressed apprehension that they might lose their jobs as the state government may give an excuse of corona pandemic.