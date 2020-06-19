Madhya Pradesh: Congress will win one Rajya Sabha seat from MP, says former CM Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Friday said that the party will win a seat to Rajya Sabha from the state.

The comments came after he cast his vote at the state Assembly in Bhopal. "It is very clear that we will win one seat in the Rajya Sabha Election," he said.

Polling took place in the assembly premises on Friday for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the first to vote.

There is a contest between four candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Former Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are candidates from the BJP, while the Congress has nominated former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

This is party situation:

Total Seat-230

BJP-107

Congress - 92

Independents - Four

BSP-2

SP-1

Vacant 24

Based on the number of MLAs, two BJP members and one Congress member are expected to go to Rajya Sabha.

Voting was carried out following protocol in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Chairs were kept for the MLAs at prescribed distance while members also stood in the queue maintaining social distancing.

The polling is being held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats).