Madhya Pradesh: Contractors delaying work will be removed, says Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh reviewed the village-wise detail of Nal Jal Yojana projects going on under the Jal Jeevan Mission at a meeting held on Friday.

The meeting was chaired in the Collectorate office of the town.

At the meeting, Collector Singh took stock of the progress of Nal Jal Yojana implemented in all villages of the district and discussed with all the contractors as well as executive engineers about the problems being faced by them in completing the assigned works. During this, he issued strict instructions to terminate services of all those contractors who are delaying the work assigned to them unnecessarily.

Singh directed chief executive engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) present at the meeting to get a borewell dug in all those villages facing problems. Besides, he directed chief executive engineer to resolve all the issues of the contractors with immediate effect.

