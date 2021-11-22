Madhya Pradesh: Congress’s state secretary arrested for posting fake video on social media

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered an FIR against Congress’s state secretary Arjun Arya for allegedly circulating a fake video on social media, sources said on Monday.

The police have arrested him and he will be produced before the court, today.

According to reports, Arya shared a video in which a tractor-trolley laden with sand is running over a person.

In his tweet, Arya claimed that the video belonged to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home constituency Budhani in Sehore district. He further claimed that Chouhan’s close associates were involved in illegal sand mining in the district.

He also tagged the video to Chouhan, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, PMO India and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sehore, Mayank Awasthi said that it was a fake video. “We have verified the video. The video is not from Sehore district. Therefore, he has been booked for spreading rumours,” he said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:20 PM IST