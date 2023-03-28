Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers stage sit-in outside SP office in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers staged a sit-in outside the office of the superintendent of police on Tuesday.

They were protesting against the cops’ indecent behaviour with rural women’s wing president of the party Sanju Sharma.

The incident took place when she was leading a Satyagraha against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

A delegation of the Congress led by Deepak Sharma handed over a memorandum to superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri.

According to the memorandum, when Sanju Sharma was leading a Satyagraha at Gandhi Park in Joura, a team of cops reached the park slapped Sharma.

Sub-divisional officer of police Shriti Kemre and other cops did not properly behave with the Congress workers.

The party workers demanded that the guilty police officers should be suspended with immediate effect.

The party workers said if the action was not taken, they would launch an agitation against the administration.

Morcha takes out rally for their demands

A Joint Morcha of ICDS Project Officers’ Association, Observers’ Union and Aganwadi workers took out a rally from the state guest house on Tuesday for their demands.

They staged a sit-in at the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Narottam Bhargava.

The members of the Joint Morcha collected at the rest house from where they took out the rally and marched to the guest house. They also raised slogans against the government.

In the memorandum, the members of the Joint Morcha said that their demands were pending before the government for nearly 25 years. They demanded promotion for observers.

They also demanded that the services of the Aganwadi workers should be regularised.

