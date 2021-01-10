Madhya Pradesh: Congress warms up to farmers’ protest as civic polls near

BHOPAL: The Congress party has found a ‘new boat’ in the name of the farmers’ protest which is going on at the Delhi borders to sail on to get more seats in the local bodies’ elections. Dates for the 407 local bodies’ elections, including mayoral posts, Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat elections, have been postpone by three months.

In the meantime, both the Congress and the BJP have started their preparations for the elections. The BJP will contest the elections on the basis of work done in the past more than one year. The Congress is going to sensitize the people of the state in favour of the Congress party by demonstrating in support of the farmers’ agitation going on at the Delhi borders.

Both the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath have prepared their tour plans accordingly.