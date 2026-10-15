Madhya Pradesh Congress Receives Over 600 'Ghar Wapsi' Applications, Says MP PCC Chief Jitu Patwari | VIDEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress has received more than 600 applications from leaders and workers seeking to return to the party fold, including over 200 from current and former district presidents, legislators and former ministers, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said on Thursday.

The announcement came as several state and district-level office-bearers of the Bhim Army joined the Congress, with the Opposition party looking to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Ghar Wapsi After Consultations

Patwari said the proposed 'ghar wapsi' initiative would be implemented after consultations with the respective district Congress committees.

"Leaders and workers who left the Congress will be welcomed back at the appropriate time after consultation with the respective district Congress committees and with their consent," he said.

The party has not disclosed the names of all applicants or indicated how many of them would be readmitted.

The initiative is aimed at reconnecting with former members and strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

मप्र में कांग्रेस के विचार और संस्कार से प्रभावित होकर 600 से अधिक नेता #घर_वापसी करना चाहते हैं! लेकिन, इसका अंतिम निर्णय जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ही करेगी! 📍भोपाल | प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस https://t.co/omkZZDDTD7 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 15, 2026

Congress Eyes 2028 Elections

The move comes after the Congress won just 66 of the 230 seats in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, while the BJP secured 163 seats and returned to power.

With the next Assembly elections due in 2028, the Congress faces the task of rebuilding its organisation and mounting a stronger challenge to the ruling party.

Bhim Army Leaders Join Congress

Meanwhile, Bhim Army state secretary Vilas Bale, state general secretary Satyendra Vimal, legal affairs in-charge Dakesh Patil, Assembly president Nagesh, district president Ranjit Damle and district vice-presidents Nilesh Herode and Prakash Wankhede joined the Congress, along with other office-bearers.

Congress MLA Arif Masood and state party media department chairman Mukesh Nayak were present at the induction programme.

Welcoming the new entrants, Patwari said the Congress believed in the Constitution, social justice, equality and democratic values.

The proposed return drive and the induction of Bhim Army functionaries come as the Congress seeks to bring former members back into its fold and expand its support base ahead of the next Assembly elections.