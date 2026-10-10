Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation News: Jitu Patwari Alleges BJP Deliberately Weakened OBC Quota Case; Congress To Move Supreme Court

itu Patwari Questions Rs 55 Lakh Legal Expenses in MP OBC Reservation Case | IANS

27 Percent OBC Quota Supreme Court Case: Congress state president Jitu Patwari accused the BJP government of deliberately weakening the case for 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that it failed to present adequate evidence before the High Court. He announced that the Congress would approach the Supreme Court to fight for the implementation of the quota and bear the legal expenses.

Congress To Approach Supreme Court On OBC Quota

Addressing a joint press conference with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in Bhopal on Saturday, Patwari alleged that the government never intended to implement 27% OBC reservation and deliberately submitted a report that could not withstand judicial scrutiny.

“The government is cheating not just the OBCs but all sections of society. It could have established its case but failed to do so,” Patwari said.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On OBC Reservation, State Congress President Jitu Patwari says, "The deception of the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the 27 % reservation, the scary face of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mohan Yadav, has come in front of the OBCs. They spent 200 crore rupees and engaged top lawyers to stall the reservation, and today, the Bharatiya Janata Party has finally succeeded. OBC friends, you must have understood this politics of deception, power, fear, and intimidation by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bharatiya Janata Party never delivers justice; it is a party opposed to social justice. I want to assure you that the Congress Party will go to the Supreme Court for your rights, for your entitlements, and for the 27% reservation..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Jitu Patwari Questions Rs 55 Lakh Legal Expenses In MP OBC Reservation Case

Patwari questioned the government’s decision to engage lawyers despite an all party meeting in which, he said, Singhar had suggested that the Congress’s lawyers should also be included in the legal team. He alleged that the government spent Rs 55 lakh on a single hearing and raised questions over the expenditure on legal representation, including that of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other lawyers.

Patwari also urged OBC leaders not to be misled by political statements and called for a united effort to secure reservation benefits.