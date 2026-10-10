 Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation News: Jitu Patwari Alleges BJP Deliberately Weakened OBC Quota Case; Congress To Move Supreme Court
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Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation News: Jitu Patwari Alleges BJP Deliberately Weakened OBC Quota Case; Congress To Move Supreme Court

Congress state president Jitu Patwari has accused the BJP government of weakening the 27% OBC reservation in the Madhya Pradesh case by failing to present adequate evidence before the High Court. The Congress plans to approach the Supreme Court to fight for the quota’s implementation and bear the legal expenses. The MP OBC reservation case has intensified the political dispute between the parties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh OBC Reservation News: Jitu Patwari Alleges BJP Deliberately Weakened OBC Quota Case; Congress To Move Supreme Court
itu Patwari Questions Rs 55 Lakh Legal Expenses in MP OBC Reservation Case | IANS

27 Percent OBC Quota Supreme Court Case: Congress state president Jitu Patwari accused the BJP government of deliberately weakening the case for 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that it failed to present adequate evidence before the High Court. He announced that the Congress would approach the Supreme Court to fight for the implementation of the quota and bear the legal expenses.

Congress To Approach Supreme Court On OBC Quota

Addressing a joint press conference with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in Bhopal on Saturday, Patwari alleged that the government never intended to implement 27% OBC reservation and deliberately submitted a report that could not withstand judicial scrutiny.

“The government is cheating not just the OBCs but all sections of society. It could have established its case but failed to do so,” Patwari said.

Jitu Patwari Questions Rs 55 Lakh Legal Expenses In MP OBC Reservation Case

Patwari questioned the government’s decision to engage lawyers despite an all party meeting in which, he said, Singhar had suggested that the Congress’s lawyers should also be included in the legal team. He alleged that the government spent Rs 55 lakh on a single hearing and raised questions over the expenditure on legal representation, including that of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other lawyers.

Patwari also urged OBC leaders not to be misled by political statements and called for a united effort to secure reservation benefits.

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