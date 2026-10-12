MP Congress Leaders From Sheopur, Morena And Bhind Detained On Way To Delhi INDIA Bloc Protest; Jitu Patwari Slams Govt| VIDEO

MP Congress Leaders Detained In Sheopur, Morena And Bhind Ahead Of Delhi March; Jitu Patwari Slams CM Mohan Yadav | VIDEO | X

Sheopur/Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police reportedly detained several Congress leaders preparing to leave for Delhi INDIA Bloc's protest on Monday. Party leaders and workers from Sheopur, Morena and Bhind, were taken into police custody from their homes and offices. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the action and accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government of stopping party workers from participating in the protest. Notably, the opposition has called a massive protest in Delhi today, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on allegations of 'vote chori'.

Congress District President Detained In Sheopur

According to reports, Sheopur Kotwali police detained Congress district president Mangilal Fauji from his residence while he was preparing to travel to Delhi for the rally. Police also reportedly detained several Congress office-bearers in the Baroda area.

Those named include district vice-president Ritesh Tomar, Baroda block president Murarilal Prajapati, Kisan Congress secretary Insaf Khan and general secretary Raman Sharma.

In the Dhodhar area, Congress block president Deepak Rajawat was also reportedly detained by police. The action raised concerns among Congress leaders in the district.

मोदी ही नहीं, मोहन सत्ता भी डर गई! • दिल्ली रवाना होने से पहले ही मुरैना ग्रामीण जिला अध्यक्ष श्री मधुराज सिंह तोमर और भिंड शहर जिला अध्यक्ष श्री धर्मेंद्र भदौरिया को मोहन की पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया! • दिल्ली में सुप्रीम कोर्ट मार्च में शामिल होने के लिए कांग्रेस सिपाहियों को रोकने की सरकारी कोशिश सबूत है कि @DrMohanYadav51 सत्ता भी #देशद्रोही_ज्ञानेश की गुलाम है! — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 12, 2026

Congress Leaders Detained In Morena, Bhind

Similar police action was reported in Morena and Bhind districts, where Congress leaders were allegedly taken into custody before leaving for Delhi.

According to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, Morena Rural Congress district president Madhuraj Singh Tomar and Bhind City Congress district president Dharmendra Bhadoriya were detained before they could depart for the national capital.

However, the exact reasons behind the police action have not yet been officially confirmed.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Targets CM Mohan Yadav

Reacting strongly to the detentions, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Not just Modi, Mohan is also scared of power!" Patwari said in a social media post.

He alleged that the state government was deliberately stopping Congress workers from participating in the proposed march to the Supreme Court in Delhi.

Patwari further claimed that the government's attempt to prevent Congress workers from joining the protest showed that the Mohan Yadav administration was acting to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress Calls Action Undemocratic

Congress leaders condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on democratic rights.

Party leaders said they were only preparing to participate in a peaceful political demonstration in Delhi and questioned why police were stopping them from travelling.

The Congress has planned the Delhi protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, a detailed official statement from the police regarding the detentions is awaited. There is also no confirmed information about whether the detained leaders have been released., Jitu Patwari Latest News