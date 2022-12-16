e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader opposes alleged unruly behaviour by MPEDC officials in Sehore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and member of Sehore zila panchayat, Shashank Saxena has alleged unruly behaviour by the officials of Madhya Pradesh electricity distribution company (MPEDC).

Calling out the misconduct of MPEDC officials and personnel, Saxena has stated that the unruly behaviour of the electricity personnel is causing a lot of inconvenience to the electricity consumers.

Firstly, Saxena stated that at a time when the farmers are irrigating the crops, the problem of low voltage prevails across the entire Sehore district, which results in motor pumps catching fire often. He added that owing to the same, transformers also catch fire many a times.

Levelling allegations on the MPEDC personnel and officials, Saxena said that the officials concerned do not pay heed to the issue, while on other hand, the electricity consumers are being handed over hefty electricity bills. Adding to the allegations, he said that when electricity consumers try to bring their issues to the notice of the officials, they behave rudely and arrogantly with them.

Wrapping up the statements, Saxena warned the MPEDC officials and personnel of strict action, if the issues of farmers and general public are not listened to and resolved.

