Madhya Pradesh: Congress Lacks Candidates For LS Polls

Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress which had to bite the dust in the assembly election is facing a major challenge.

When the tickets for the assembly election were being distributed, every Congress leader was making efforts to get them, but nobody is showing any interest in contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

The veteran Congress leaders, who contested the 2019 general elections, do not want to throw their hat in the ring this time.

These leaders have already indicated it to the party leadership.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Digvijaya Singh contested from Bhopa, Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, Ramniwas Rawat from Morena, Ajay Singh from Sidhi, Prahlad Tipania from Dewas, Madhu Bhagat from Balaghat and Pankaj Sanghvi from Indore, but none of them are keen on fighting the general elections in 2024.

Congress candidates Siddharth Tiwari and Mona Sustani contesting from Rewa and Rajgarh, respectively, have switched over to the BJP.

The party does not have strong candidates to fight the Lok Sabha elections. Singh Bhagat and Rawat have become MLAs, and those who have lost the assembly election are not showing any interest in contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

The pre-poll predictions show the BJP in a stronger position than the Congress. This is the reason why the Congress leaders are against taking any risk.

At a meeting, the senior leaders of the party were told to contest the Lok Sabha elections, but they want to keep away from it.