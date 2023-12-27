437: Black Spots In State, Indore Tops Road Accidents, Bhopal Stands Third | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite efforts by state government to decrease black spots (accident prone zones) in the state, they have increased. In 2022, there were 395 black spots, which are now 437. Indore tops in terms of road accidents, followed by Jabalpur and Bhopal, officials at police headquarters (PHQ) said.

From January till June 2022, Indore recorded 2,456 road accidents and 334 deaths. In same duration in 2023, the city recorded 2,475 road accidents and 340 deaths. Jabalpur registered 1,967 road accidents, 209 deaths in 2022. The number rose to 2,175 road accidents and 270 deaths in 2023.

Bhopal recorded 1,727 accidents and 184 deaths in 2022. Against this, there were 1,839 road accidents and 165 deaths in 2023.

The number of black spots and road fatalities increased though police had been penalising people for not wearing helmets and seat-belt though there has been very little action to prevent overspeeding. Overspeeding is the root cause of most accidents taking place in the state.

Besides, traffic offenders are not penalised and their licence is also not cancelled in most cases, which gives them tacit approval to keep committing offence. Presence of a very few police outposts on state highways is another concern.

New committee soon

Additional Director General of Police (police training and research institute) G Janardan said a new committee would be constituted soon to address black spots in the state.