Madhya Pradesh: Congress farm loan waiver scheme puts Apex Bank on verge of collapse

State-owned Apex Bank is on the verge of collapse because of Congress government’s farm loan waiver scheme.

To waive off loans of farmers, the previous Congress government disbursed loans of co-operative banks through Apex Bank.

The Congress government may have waived off loans through the bank but it did not transfer the money to financial institution. The loan waived off in second phase was Rs 792 crore. The bank is facing problem because this sum was not transferred to it.

The co-operatives department has been demanding money from state finance department but received no response.