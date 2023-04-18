 Madhya Pradesh: Concerned over negative influence on children, Rajgarh women break liquor shop board & warn the operator to keep the shutter shut
The women have warned the contract operator not to open the contract in the residential area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over liquor shops popping up in residential areas, women in Rajgarh reached an alcohol store and broke its board on Monday. They warned the operator to not open the shop.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the women, who reside in the adjacent ward, held placards and expressed their concerns about the deteriorating environment of their homes as men return home after drinking alcohol in the evening.

Also, the liquor shop is located near the school. The women are concerned that his may have a negative influence on the children as it might encourage them to start drinking.

The women have warned the operator not to open the contract in the residential area and have threatened to escalate their protests by submitting a memorandum to the collector if their demands are not met.

