With 43°C, MP's Rajgarh hottest in the country, leaves behind neighbouring Maharastra & Chhattisgarh

Women protect themselves from the scorching heat in Bhopal. | FPJ/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district recorded the highest temperature in the country on Wednesday leaving behind other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra. As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, the mercury touched 42-43 degree Celsius for the third consecutive day in Rajgarh.

Other districts in MP are also suffering from unbearable heat with the night temperature in Narmadapuram crossing 25 degrees for the first time. The mercury crossed 21 degree Celsius in 15 cities including Ratlam-Satna on Wednesday-Thursday night.

Night temperature in Bhopal crosses 24 degree Celsius

According to the meteorological department, for the first time this season in Bhopal, the minimum temperature at night was recorded at 24.8 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the night temperature in Indore was 23.5 degree Celsius, 25.8 in Narmadapuram, 23.2 in Sagar-Ratlam, 23 in Sidhi, 22.4 in Rajgarh, 22.2 in Damoh, 22.2 in Raisen, 22.1 in Satna, 21.5 in Chhindwara, 21.2 in Betul, 21.2 in Guna, and 21.2 degrees Celsius in Ujjain-Naugaon.

Sun's rays coming directly to earth

Meteorologist HS Pandey said that the sky is clear these days as neither there is any Western Disturbance nor any trough line is passing through. This is causing the sun's rays to come directly to the earth, due to which the effect of heat has increased.

