Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team Secures 1st Runner-Up At International Investigator Summit 2026

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team (MP-CERT), functioning under the Department of Science & Technology, secured the First Runner-Up position at the 1st International Investigator Summit and Competition, held alongside the 11th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar.

The competition brought together the world's leading experts in digital forensics, cyber investigation, law enforcement, intelligence, and national security, with participation from more than 18 countries.

It also witnessed participation from distinguished professionals and law enforcement agencies from across India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi.

Anshuman Raj, Director, MP-CERT, and Vaibhav Srivastav, SP ATS and Joint Director, MP-CERT, along with the team comprising Ambar Pande (Operations Head), Abhishek Shroti, Vishal Shukla, Yogesh Pandit, and Rishabh Choubey, represented Madhya Pradesh at the international event.

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The MP-CERT delegation showcased exceptional technical expertise, analytical proficiency, and digital investigative capabilities, securing second position in the competition.

South Korea (NIA) secured the first position, while Brazil (National Security) finished third in the final rankings.

This achievement is a testament to MP-CERT's sustained efforts to strengthen cyber security and advance digital forensic capabilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Participation in such prestigious international platforms fosters knowledge exchange, provides valuable exposure to global best practices, and enhances the state's preparedness to effectively address emerging cyber threats.

The accomplishment further reinforces Madhya Pradesh's growing prominence in the global cyber security ecosystem and reflects the state's unwavering commitment to promoting technical excellence through continuous capacity building, innovation, and international collaboration.