 Madhya Pradesh: Committee Nod Awaited To Release Cheetahs Into The Wild
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Committee Nod Awaited To Release Cheetahs Into The Wild

Madhya Pradesh: Committee Nod Awaited To Release Cheetahs Into The Wild

Winter Season is the safest season to release cheetah into the wild

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Cheetah\Representative |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno officials are keeping their fingers crossed over the upcoming Cheetah Steering Committee meeting and are hopeful that it would take the decision to release the cheetahs in the forest area. Currently, all 12 adult cheetahs and an equal number of cubs are housed in enclosures.

A senior officer of Kuno confirmed that cheetah would be released into the wild after the cheetah steering committee makes a decision in this regard. “We too are waiting for the permission of the Cheetah Steering Committee. The day the cheetah steering committee takes the decision, we will start releasing cheetahs into the wild,” he said.

Read Also
Kuno National Park Reopens On October 5 Sans Cheetah Sighting
article-image

Even as the government has approved the proposal to provide 541 square kilometer forest area of Sheopur and Shivpuri to Kuno National park, the handover exercise of aforesaid forest area is yet to take place.

Forest officer of Kuno said that “We are still waiting for the handover of 541 square kilometers of forest area. Currently the area of Kuno National Park is 1235 square km,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On This Day
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On This Day
Maharashtra Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy To Promote Linguistic Diversity
Maharashtra Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy To Promote Linguistic Diversity

Notably, many months ago Kuno had demanded additional forest area for expansion so that cheetahs, when cheetahs are released into the wild, have vast areas to move on and create their own territory.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan: ‘MP Ready To Walk Shoulder To Shoulder To Achieve Target’...

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan: ‘MP Ready To Walk Shoulder To Shoulder To Achieve Target’...

Madhya Pradesh: Committee Nod Awaited To Release Cheetahs Into The Wild

Madhya Pradesh: Committee Nod Awaited To Release Cheetahs Into The Wild

Madhya Pradesh Drug Nexus: ₹115 Crore Worth Properties Seized In Last Two Years

Madhya Pradesh Drug Nexus: ₹115 Crore Worth Properties Seized In Last Two Years

Bhopal Weather Updates: City Receives Light Rain; Expect More Light Rains In State

Bhopal Weather Updates: City Receives Light Rain; Expect More Light Rains In State