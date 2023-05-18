 Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner inspects hospital, expresses anger at lack of beds
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya inspected Rajiv Gandhi Hospital on Thursday.

Before inspecting the hospital, he went to an Aganwadicentre at ward number nine where he reviewed the Mukhya Mantri Jansewa programme.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai, additional collector Archana Singh and others were present during the inspection. 

At Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, he came across some irregularities and expressed anger at in-charge of the hospital Dr Pramod Deewan.

Several doctors were absent, there were not enough beds and cleanliness was not up to the mark.

Bhaydiya directed Dr Deewan to improve the condition of the hospital.

MP’s representative Devendra Yadav submitted a memorandum to the commissioner for some development work in the town.

