Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner holds chaupal to know villagers’ problems

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Maal Singh visited the tribal people-dominated villages in Kaisla block on Friday and took feedback on the progress of the welfare schemes, official sources said.

He also reviewed the quality of work done by the Panchayats and village development bodies and inspected the schools and Aganwadi centres.

He held a Choupal and interacted with the villagers to know their problems and directed the officials to solve their problems as early as possible.

The commissioner visited Morpani, Mandikhoh, Maryapura, Chadkiya, Khora, Chichwani, Sadhupura, and other villages.

In Madikhoh and Maryapura, Singh inspected the schools and reviewed the arrangements there.

He directed the officials to open the Atanwadi centres and to provide nutritious food to the children.

He also inspected the progress of the under-construction road from Sukhtawa to Kohda.

He directed the officials to ensure that the quality is maintained in the road.

In Chichwani, he conducted Choupal to listen to the problems of the villagers and directed the officials to work out their problems.

In Chadkia, Borkheda and Khora villages, the commissioner inspected the work of pond construction work.

He asked the officials to encourage villagers to do fish farming in these ponds.

Chief executive officer of Janpad Panchayat Vandana Kaithal and other officers were present during the inspection.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:28 AM IST