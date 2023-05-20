Madhya Pradesh: College students clean up Budhni Ghat

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The students, teachers and staff of the government degree in Budhni cleaned up Budhni Ghat of the Narmada under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

They also planted saplings. In-charge of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college Tarun Rawat said the students would continue the campaign.

Efforts will be made to maintain the quality of water in the river, Rawat said.

The cleanliness drive began at 7:30am on Thursday. The students advised locals not to use soap and chemicals at the time of taking bath in the river and not to throw items of worship, like flower petals, into the river.

They took out the garbage from the river and cleaned up its banks. Afterwards, the students planted saplings on the banks of the river.

Principal of the college Ravi Kumar said that the students would continue to do such work. A few locals also took part in the cleanliness drive.

