 Madhya Pradesh: 3 minors held for murdering man in Balaghat
Madhya Pradesh: 3 minors held for murdering man in Balaghat

He was suspected to be a witchcraft practitioner.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 05:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three minor boys in connection with the murder of Esan Lal Panche, but the main accused is still absconding.

A police team has left for Hyderabad to find the accused. The four boys executed the murder because of superstition.

According to reports, Subhash Panche lodged a complaint at the police station on October 24 last year that his father Esan Lal Panche who had gone to graze cattle did not return home.

He was found lying in a field, and blood was oozing out of his right ear. Some unidentified persons hit him with an axe with an intention to murder him.

On the grounds of the complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified murderers.

When the police quizzed villagers, they said that four boys of Suswa village murdered Esan Lal suspecting that he was involved in some black magic.

The axe used in the murder was also recovered from the site where the body was found.

Three boys were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

article-image
