Madhya Pradesh: Collector monitors Ladli Behna scheme-related work in Morena

Collector Ankit Asthana | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the district administration are inspecting the counters where the forms for Ladli Behna Yojna are being filled and taking action against those who are neglecting the work.

Collector Ankit Asthana inspected the counters at town hall in Jiwajiganj where KYC of Ladli Behna Yojna scheme is being done.

He took feedback on how to apply online for benefits under the scheme and filled the forms of a beneficiary, Janki Prajapati.

Asthana directed commissioner of Nagar Nigam Sanjeev Kumar Jain to finish the work as early as possible. The collector told the officials that 4,000 forms should be filled daily.

The collector also inspected camps at Jingni village Panchayat where forms for Ladli Behna Yojna were being filled.

He told the officials that not a single penny should be taken from any woman for the work. During the inspection, chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ichhit Gadhpale was present.

Two teachers suspended

Two teachers, found guilty of delaying the work related to Ladhi Yojna, have been suspended.

According to reports, the work was going on at ward two wards. A teacher from a primary school in Shikarpur Rahiman Khan and another teacher Narendra Sharma were put on duty for filling the forms.

When the collector Ankit Asthana was inspecting the wards, both of them were found absent. Asthana immediately suspended both of them.